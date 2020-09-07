Two men are suspected of getting into a drunken fight near Nicolaus and stabbing each other, according to a press release from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office responded to Verona Marina Saturday at about 8 p.m. regarding a possible stabbing in the campground area. According to the press release, it appears that a physical fight between two male subjects that were intoxicated occurred and they stabbed each other.
It was reported that the involved parties left in a Ford pick-up towing a boat, according to the press release. Deputies arrived in the area and saw a pick-up towing a boat driving recklessly.
A traffic stop was conducted and one of the occupants had a stab wound.
Deputies started medical aid and requested fire and medical to respond.
The subject was transported to the hospital with major but non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives were called and located other involved parties and the other subject involved that had a stab wound.
The second subject was treated and released for a minor stab wound, according to the press release.
The case is still under investigation and the parties’ names were not provided.
If anyone has information regarding the case, it’s asked that they call the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office detective division at 822-2310.