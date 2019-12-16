Two Yuba City residents are being held on $500,000 bail after they allegedly broke into a parked car and attacked a sleeping victim with an ax, according to a press release from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
At around 10 p.m. Dec. 10 deputies found a victim with major injuries, including to the head, in the area of 75 Second St., in Yuba City. The victim was sleeping inside a parked car when it was determined that two suspects forced entry into the car, pulled the victim out and assaulted him. An ax was used as a weapon to assault the victim, the release said.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office would not release the identity of the victim but said he was transported to the hospital. Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said while the injuries were bad, the victim is not in critical condition.
An investigation by detectives determined that Devin Brown, 21, and Kenneth Dunkle, 18, were the two suspects. The two were arrested together on Dec. 13 and booked into Sutter County Jail. Brown was charged with attempted murder and Dunkle with assault with a deadly weapon. Smallwood said the Marysville Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office in locating the suspects.
According to the release, the motive for the alleged attack is still under investigation. As of late Monday, Smallwood said there were no updates as to the suspects’ motive.
Brown and Dunkle are scheduled to appear today (Tuesday) at 3 p.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.