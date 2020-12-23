Two people are in custody after being stopped in a stolen vehicle carrying drugs, ammunition and stolen guns.
Just before 3 a.m. Monday, Sutter County Sheriff’s deputies were in the area of Pleasant Grove Road and Wheatland Road in south Sutter County when they conducted a registration check on a passing vehicle.
According to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Department, the registration on the Toyota Camry came back as stolen out of San Diego.
Both individuals in the vehicle were taken into custody without incident and were identified as 43-year-old San Diego resident John Wheat – who was driving the vehicle – and 49-year-old Santee resident Dennis Jones.
After taking the suspects into custody, a search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately five pounds of methamphetamine was located as well as scales, mushrooms, LSD, two stolen pistols and ammunition, according to the release.
Wheat and Jones were booked into the Sutter County Jail for numerous charges including possession of stolen guns, possession of a stolen vehicle, drug charges and possession of drugs for sales.
Bail has been set at $100,000 for Wheat and $50,000 for Jones.
Both men are expected to appear in court today (Thursday).