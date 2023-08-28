California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter officials confirmed on Monday two vehicle rollover fatalities that occurred over the weekend involving single occupants in both Yuba and Sutter counties – one on Saturday and another on Sunday.
On Saturday, a 46-year-old man from Folsom was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle during a fatal rollover accident in Yuba County.
According to an accident report, at about 7:31 p.m. Saturday night, the man was driving a silver 2011 Ford Fusion southbound on State Route 70 south of McGowan Parkway near Olivehurst. The report stated that the man’s vehicle left the roadway and traveled down a dirt embankment where it rolled over several times.
Officials said the driver was ejected from his vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. According to the accident report, he was not wearing his seatbelt.
The man was the only occupant in the Ford Fusion. Officials are waiting to release his name until his family has been notified.
If anyone has information regarding this collision, contact the CHP Yuba-Sutter office at 530-645-6200.
According to officials, at about 11:20 a.m. on Monday a white 1995 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Armando Sanchez of Nicolaus was located on its roof in a canal that was about halfway filled with water along a private road near Nicolaus.
An accident report by the CHP said that Sanchez, who was alone at the time, was traveling in the truck eastbound on a private dirt road near 5780 Vernon Road on Sunday. The report states that Sanchez “allowed the vehicle” to travel off of the road and into the canal on the south roadway edge, where it subsequently overturned.
“The driver was unable to exit the submerged overturned Chevrolet,” the accident report stated.
Officials believe that the collision occurred sometime on Sunday after 3 p.m. and “when the collision was located by co-workers and family,” the report stated.
According to the accident report, Sanchez was not wearing his seatbelt.