Two passengers were evacuated Saturday off the stricken Grand Princess cruise ship, which has been held off the coast of Northern California after 21 of its passengers tested positive for coronavirus, according to news reports.
Princess Cruises said Saturday morning that “a critically ill U.S. guest and their travel companion were medically disembarked from Grand Princess earlier this morning by a U.S. Coast Guard cutter.” The company said they are being transported to an area hospital, but provided no further details.
The rest of the 3,531 passengers and crew are still awaiting an official announcement about plans to leave the ship, which has 20 remaining passengers aboard who have tested positive for the new coronavirus.
On Friday night, Coast Guard helicopters flew supplies to the ship, which is idling 20 miles off the coast of San Mateo County “for logistical purposes,” according to company officials.
The company, which is operated by Miami-based Carnival, confirmed that “personal protective equipment (PPE), which included gloves and face masks, was delivered to Grand Princess by U.S. Coast Guard helicopter” to supplement supplies already onboard.
The age ranges for the 21 who have tested positive are: Three passengers ages 21 to 29 years old; four people who are 30 to 39; six who are 40 to 49; six who are 50 to 59; one who is between 60 and 69; and one between 70 and 79 years old. Only 46 passengers have been tested so far, but all of the passengers will be tested at some point, officials said.
At least eight positive tests have been connected to the ship’s previous voyage to Mexico, including a Placer County man who died.
A Madera County resident has been confirmed as the latest case connected to the ship, according to The Fresno Bee.