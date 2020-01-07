An unidentified male robbed two people last Friday night in Yuba City and attempted to steal one of the victim’s cars, but was unable to do so because he didn’t know how to operate the vehicle’s manual transmission.
At 9 p.m. Jan. 3, Yuba City police officers responded to a robbery that had taken place in the parking lot of Walmart in Yuba City.
The male suspect brandished a firearm and took money from a victim and fled the scene in a vehicle, Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen said.
About 30 minutes later, the same suspect brandished a gun on another victim in the 3000 block of Kennedy Road, demanding the victim’s wallet and car keys.
The suspect attempted to steal the victim’s car, but was unable to due to his inability to operate a manual car, Runyen said. The suspect fled on foot and was not apprehended.
Elisha Winfree said in a Facebook post that her 16-year-old son was robbed and was the driver of the stick shift car.
She posted dash cam video that shows the suspect inside her son’s vehicle before exiting. Winfree could not be reached for comment. The suspect, whose face was covered during the alleged incidents, has not been identified by authorities, according to Runyen.