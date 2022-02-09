After reporting four Sutter County residents on Tuesday who died as a result of COVID-19, health officials on Wednesday reported two more residents who have died because of the deadly virus.
According to Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu, two unvaccinated Sutter County residents were the latest to die due to COVID. One was in their early 70s and the other was in their late 70s. On Tuesday, the reported deaths involved two unvaccinated individuals and two who were vaccinated, but not boosted.
There have now been 315 COVID-related deaths in the Yuba-Sutter region as a result of Wednesday’s report. To date, 88.48 percent of those that have died due to COVID in the region have either been unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
Health officials nationwide have stressed that COVID vaccines are the public’s best protection against severe illness or death related to the virus. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.
On Wednesday, 78 people were reported to be hospitalized as a result of COVID with 11 in the intensive care unit. Of those that have been hospitalized since January 2021, 85.7 percent were unvaccinated.