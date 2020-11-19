Two Sutter County residents were among the five people killed in a 10-vehicle crash on Highway 99 on Saturday.
Inderpal Rajput, 61, Live Oak, and Noah Anderson-Burdick, 18, Yuba City, were identified as the local residents killed, according to Butte County Sheriff’s Office Community Relations Coordinator Megan McMann. Also killed were Camille Bent, 20, of Sierra Madre, Kira Jumper, 19, of Redding, and John Wegner, 19 of the Redding area.
The accident occurred at 12:39 a.m. on Saturday on Highway 99 north of Hinamin Drive. Five of the vehicles were tractor-trailers and five were passenger vehicles. The cause of the collision is not known at this time, but law enforcement believe heavy fog that caused limited visibility could have contributed, according to California Highway Patrol – Oroville public information officer Ben Draper.
A complete understanding of what took place won’t be available for several weeks or months given the number of vehicles involved. Draper said there were five or six separate collisions within the entire incident.
No arrests were made at the scene. Oroville CHP continues to conduct its investigation with assistance from CHP’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team, according to Draper.