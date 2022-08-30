The California Fire Foundation, with support from the PG&E Corporation Foundation has awarded $730,000 in wildfire safety grants to 66 local fire departments, fire agencies and community groups through its Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program.
Among the recipients, the Dobbins Oregon House Fire Protection District received $12,900 for personal protective equipment and the Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council received $10,000 for vegetation mitigation and fuels reduction.
The grants, which totaled more than $193,000, will help communities bolster their disaster preparedness and response, according to officials with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E).
“It will take all of us working together to combat California’s growing wildfire threat,” said Joe Wilson, PG&E North Valley & Sierra regional vice president. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to again support the California Fire Foundation, and the ongoing efforts of local fire departments and agencies in the North State to help make us all better prepared and more resilient against disasters like wildfires.”
According to officials, the grants are one core component of the California Fire Foundation’s broader 2022 Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program. The PG&E Corporation Foundation and PG&E support the program with $1.4 million in charitable funding. The program’s objective is to raise awareness about wildfire safety and bring resources to underserved communities in high fire-threat areas, PG&E said.
Other recipients of the grant include:
– The Northern Valley Catholic Social Service in Butte County received $15,000 for education, planning and community outreach programs.
– The Willows Volunteer Fire Department, the city of Willows Fire and Willows Rural Fire Protection District in Glenn County receive a total of $15,000 for specialized firefighting equipment.
– The Stones Bengard Community Services District Fire Department at Eagle Lake in Lassen County received $5678.50 for specialized fire fighting equipment.
– The Alturas City Fire Department in Modoc County received $10,000 for specialized firefighting equipment.
– Plumas County Search & Rescue received $10,000 for personal protective equipment.
– In Shasta County, the Fall River Valley Fire Protection District received $5,000 for personal protective equipment and the Shasta County Fire Safe Council received $5,000 for vegetation mitigation and fuels reduction.
– In Siskiyou County, the Fort Jones Volunteer Fire Department received $13,600 for specialized firefighting equipment, the Hornbrook Fire Protection District received $10,000 for personal protective equipment, the Mount Shasta Fire Department received $15,000 for vegetation mitigation and fuels reduction and the Scott Valley Fire Protection District (Greenview) received $12,000 for personal protective equipment.
– The Manton Fire Safe Council in Tehama County received $15,000 for specialized firefighting equipment.
– In Trinity County, the Coffee Creek Volunteer Fire Protection District received $15,000 for specialized firefighting equipment, the Hayfork Fire Protection District/Hayfork Volunteer Fire Department received $12,000 for personal protective equipment and the Weaverville Fire District received $12,000 for vegetation mitigation and fuels reduction.
“For the last few years, California has seen almost no relief in wildfire intensity and destruction,” said Rick Martinez, executive director of the California Fire Foundation. “These precious grant dollars can make the difference for fire departments and local organizations in protecting Californians.”
According to officials, 265 fire departments and fire agencies statewide have received $3 million in direct funding through the grant program since 2018, as part of the Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program, and each year the program receives more applications than the prior year. Funding targets specific communities identified as having extreme or elevated fire risk as identified by the California Public Utilities Commission High Fire-Threat District map.