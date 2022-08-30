The California Fire Foundation, with support from the PG&E Corporation Foundation has awarded $730,000 in wildfire safety grants to 66 local fire departments, fire agencies and community groups through its Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program. 

Among the recipients, the Dobbins Oregon House Fire Protection District received $12,900 for personal protective equipment and the Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council received $10,000 for vegetation mitigation and fuels reduction.

