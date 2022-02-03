Two more deaths in the Yuba-Sutter region related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday by health officials, bringing the area’s death toll related to the deadly virus to 309.
Both Yuba County residents who were reported to have died as a result of COVID-19 were unvaccinated. One individual was in their late 50s and another was in their early 80s.
Hospitalizations because of COVID-19 continue to remain high in the region with 91 reported Thursday and 10 in the intensive care unit.
To date, 88.88 percent of those that have died in the Yuba-Sutter region as a result of COVID-19 have been unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Similarly, 85.9 percent of those hospitalized because of COVID were unvaccinated.
As of Wednesday, 60.61 percent of the eligible population in Sutter County was fully vaccinated. In Yuba County, only 50.94 percent of the eligible population was fully vaccinated.
Health officials continue to stress that vaccinations against COVID-19 are the best way to prevent serious illness or death as a result of the virus.
To register for a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.