Additional COVID-19 deaths for the Yuba-Sutter area were reported on Monday, raising the total number of deaths for the region to 317.
Both deaths were residents of Yuba County and both were unvaccinated. One individual was in their mid-70s and the other was in their early 80s. Health officials did not say if either person had underlying health conditions.
To date, 88.48 percent of those who have died in the Yuba-Sutter area as a result of COVID-19 have been unvaccinated. In Yuba County, where 91 percent who have died were unvaccinated, only 51.37 percent of those eligible are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health officials continue to stress that even though no vaccine is 100 percent effective, getting a COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot is the best way to protect against severe illness or death. To schedule a vaccination, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.
Also on Monday, there were 63 who were reported to be hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter area with 13 in the intensive care unit. According to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Dashboard, 84.9 percent of those hospitalized because of COVID were unvaccinated.