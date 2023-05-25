RichKKCY2.jpg

Country music singer Tyler Rich discusses his upcoming performance at The Event and his latest EP release at the KKCY radio station in Yuba City on Thursday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Platinum-selling country artist Tyler Rich geared up to once again perform for The Event at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Wheatland on Thursday night. 

The 11th annual fundraiser concert featured Rich as the headliner with Dawson Anderson, formerly of Temecula Road, as opener. Proceeds from The Event will benefit Yuba-Sutter organizations like the Trauma Intervention Program, the Canine Officer’s Association and the Wheatland High School District baseball program.

Tags

Recommended for you