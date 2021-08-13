The ninth annual The Event music festival filled the Peach Tree Golf & Country Club with the sounds of summer Friday for area music lovers.
Headlining the event was Yuba City native Tyler Rich, who recently hit 300 million streams worldwide with his music.
The Event was a kickoff to Rich’s fall tour in support of his debut album “Two Thousand Miles,” released last year.
For Rich, coming back and performing in Yuba City for The Event is something that everyone involved with his band always looks forward to.
“It’s amazing. It’s something that not only I look forward to, but my entire band and crew,” said Rich. “Everybody looks forward to coming back to Peach Tree every year because not only just because of the fans … but the hospitality from everybody. It’s a homecoming to say the least. Every year it gets bigger and better.”
As a native of Yuba City, Rich also enjoys seeing not only his older fans in the area, but newer ones as well.
“It’s literally something we look forward to every year, seeing all my friends and family and seeing new faces,” Rich said. “All of our friends, family and fans get older, but then there’s always young new fans that show up for the first time.
“All these high school kids are discovering my music for the first time and the Yuba College kids and people that just moved to town … it’s cool. It’s good to be from a hometown that is this … arms wide open. I’m proud to be from here, a bunch of good people.”
While growing up in Yuba City may not have had the excitement of big cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, Rich credited his hometown with fueling his creative ideas and leading him on a path to where he is today and plans to go in the future.
“We had to get creative to have fun,” Rich said. “From finding random mountain ranges to drive around and exploring the buttes in the middle of the night to just partying at Carl’s Jr until 3 in the morning because there was nowhere to go. I felt like growing up somewhere that forces you to be creative to have fun, that forces you to be creative and dream bigger ... I was always creative.
“Music was my only thing when I was a kid and it was all I ever wanted to do. Had I grown up somewhere that was not a small town with good roots, I might not have strived so hard to get out and chase more,” Rich said. “I’m super thankful I did grow up in such a supportive and small community ... all I could see was what was on the outside and how do I grab that also. I was surrounded by good people and farming and luckily because I grew up here I grew up listening to country music, but I also listened to Bay Area hip-hop and rock and metal and all that stuff, so I feel like I’m very full circle in my music influences.”
Asked where he gets his inspiration and how that tied into his experiences in the Yuba-Sutter area, Rich said his ideas always come from the places and people he knew.
“All of my subject matter, if it’s not about a girl, it’s always about where I grew up and the people I grew up around,” he said. “Even if you’re in a room writing somebody else’s story, what you’re contributing is always your side of the story, and my side of the story is always here.”
Rich said he enjoys playing in front of his hometown and those he grew up with in the community.
“The excitement that I see on everybody’s face in the crowd when I come out is the exact excitement I feel right before I walk on stage,” he said. “It’s cool because I see everybody from my old coworkers to my old bosses to my old teachers to my old teachers’ current students. It’s just an entire community of humble people all coming together and celebrating country music.”
One of Rich’s biggest fans, Yuba College student Marissa Leighton, said she saw The Event advertised on social media and had to come out to see one of her favorite artists.
“We saw it on Facebook and thought it would be fun to end summer off,” said Leighton.
Also performing Friday night were Kaylee Starr and Temecula Road. The country trio Temecula Road was recently featured on an episode of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”
Starr, originally from Colusa, said performing for a local crowd means something more to her than your average gig.
“This one’s special because it’s local,” Starr said. “I know it’s a part of giving back to the community which is nice to me. … It’s really nice to know I’m giving back when I’m doing this particular event.”
In the crowd, that feeling of community was also present.
“We’re just trying to support what everybody’s doing locally,” said Brandon Asher. “Our community is huge about supporting local and that’s why we need to be here.”
The Event also brought out music fans who may not always get to go out and enjoy live music.
“I’m here to support the local guy (Rich) going big,” said Lori Meinking. “I’m normally not a concert goer. I usually like listening to it on the radio so nobody hears me.”
Prior to The Event, Starr and Temecula Road were presented with proclamations from Yuba City.
The proclamation for Starr stated:
“I, Marc Boomgaarden, Mayor of the City of Yuba City and on behalf of the entire City Council, recognize that Kaylee Starr’s energy, soul and dynamic talents make the Yuba-Sutter community a stronger and more attractive place to raise families and grow businesses.”
The proclamation for Temecula Road stated:
“I, Marc Boomgaarden, Mayor of the City of Yuba City and on behalf of the entire City Council, would like to acknowledge the great accomplishments of Temecula Road. You will always be part of our family in the Yuba-Sutter area and we look forward to the success you will have in the years ahead.”
Rich was also presented with a proclamation from the city at the end of his set at The Event. It read:
“I, Marc Boomgaarden, Mayor of the City of Yuba City and on behalf of the entire City Council, would like to recognize your Two Thousand Miles Tour and your Gold Record accomplishments. Congratulations on your success! Yuba City is your hometown and the City Council wants you to know that we will always be there to help you live your dream. Through your music you have made this community “FEEL LIKE HOME” for so many – THANK YOU!”
Proceeds from The Event will benefit the Yuba City K-9 Officers Association and enhance local junior golf programs, John Cassidy, CEO of Sierra Central Credit Union and director of The Event, previously told The Appeal.
The Event at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club continues today (Saturday) with performances by CCSeageR and Guilty Again. Performances are slated to start at 6 p.m.
You can purchase tickets for tonight’s show at https://tinyurl.com/j6tuhts for $10.