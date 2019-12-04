A public information session is being hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers next week to educate the public about the work being done to clean up former Camp Beale, Northwest and West Central Combined Use Areas.
Camp Beale is located 10 miles east of Marysville and north and east of Beale Air Force Base. It was used as a training post for the U.S. Army starting prior to 1940 and in 1947 was closed because it was no longer needed. Two munitions response sites of the former Camp Beale have been identified as having potential explosive hazards, according to a fact sheet from the USACE.
According to Sacramento District public affairs specialist Ken Wright, the USACE Sacramento District team is performing a remedial investigation of the former camp for soil contaminants and buried unexploded munitions that were used while the base was active.
“When no longer needed, many formerly used defense sites (FUDS) were cleaned up according to the best practices at the time and then transferred to other owners such as private individuals or federal, state, tribal or local government entities,” Wright said via email.
According to the USACE fact sheet, the corps inspected the Camp Beale site in 2007 and found that approximately 24,382 acres of the 64,589-acre property required additional investigation due to concern about the presence of munitions and explosives.
“Our FUDS team identifies eligible properties, investigating their condition and addressing any hazardous substance contamination that was the result of Department of Defense activities,” Wright said.
The session will include information about the history of the site, the Military Munitions Response program and FUDS, munitions awareness, a tentative fieldwork schedule and how remedial investigation results and data will be used and reported to the public, according to Wright.
“This is an informal meeting to help inform and educate the public about our efforts to clean up areas of the sites that potentially pose harm to the environment or the public,” Wright said.
The session will take place from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Rose Bar School located at 8285 Smartsville Road in Smartsville.