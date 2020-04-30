The 2020 Census is underway and, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau has adjusted standard operations and extended deadlines.
As of Thursday afternoon, the 2020 Census website reported that Sutter County has a total self-response rate of 56.7 percent while Yuba County’s self-response rate was 45.7 percent. A self-response rate of 37.6 was reported in Colusa County.
The state of California was reported to have a 56 percent self-response rate while the national self-response rate was reported as 54.6 percent.
“The 2020 Census is an opportunity for every Californian to shape our future,” said Donna Dennis, program manager II for the Colusa County Department of Health and Human Services.
According to Dennis, the 2020 Census will decide how billions of federal dollars are distributed in California.
“An undercount could impact funding for our schools, health services, child care, emergency services and many other programs,” said Dennis
In addition, the census will be used to decide the number of California’s Congressional members and Electoral College votes, said Dennis.
“A complete count means more people in power who truly represent and advocate for our communities,” said Dennis.
The self-response period, which includes online, phone and mailed responses, has been extended from July 31 to Oct. 31.
The non-response follow up period is now scheduled to begin Aug. 11 and continue through Oct. 31.
Under the adjusted 2020 Census operational plan, field activities will resume after June 1, as area census offices will begin returning to full staff capacities that were reduced due to the stay-at-home order currently in effect.
For more information on the 2020 census, visit https://www.census.gov.