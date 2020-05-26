The astronauts kept the flag a secret until launch day in July 2011 – an 8-by-12-inch stars and stripes banner that would carry with it the significance of America’s 30 years in space during the shuttle program.
The flag flew on the very first shuttle mission in 1981 and on the very last three decades later. Astronaut Doug Hurley was there when the crew of the 135th and final shuttle flight carried it with them to leave on the International Space Station, only to be retrieved when America again returned to human spaceflight.
The secret memento was unveiled during a call with then-President Barack Obama.
“I understand it will be kind of like a capture-the-flag moment for commercial spaceflight,” Obama said. “So good luck to whoever grabs that flag.”
Nine years later, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is poised to get the honor, and Hurley will be there again to finish the tradition he helped start, bridging together two very different chapters in America’s spacefaring history.
Astronaut launches are back. And Hurley, along with astronaut Bob Behnken, are about to embark on a journey of a kind that has only taken place five times in American history.
The last time a crew boarded a new vehicle bound for space was in 1981, when John Young and Bob Crippen climbed into the space shuttle Columbia for the first time, that small American flag in tow.
Hurley and Behnken will ride SpaceX’s Crew Dragon to the ISS on Wednesday, if schedules hold, launching from Kennedy Space Center at 4:33 p.m. They’ll reach the ISS a day later and grab the flag from Chris Cassidy, the only American on board, “and put it in a safe place while we do our work,” said Hurley during a news conference earlier this month.
“Then we’ll bring it back when we come back later this summer,” he said.
The two, who came up through NASA’s 2000 astronaut class, have grown to be close friends who can almost anticipate what the other is thinking after years of working together in preparation for the flight.
But there was a time in 2011, when Hurley landed back at Kennedy Space Center on the space shuttle Atlantis, when he wasn’t sure he would ever fly again. It wouldn’t be until he was posed the question in 2015 that he considered returning to space. NASA was already 10 years into the Commercial Crew Program then and had just narrowed down its choice of the two companies that would provide the ride: SpaceX and Boeing.
“At that point I thought that was an exciting thing to do and the right thing to do at that point, and here we are,” Hurley said.
He and Behnken were assigned to the SpaceX missions, along with Sunita Williams, who will pilot Boeing’s first operational mission and Eric Boe, who was later swapped for astronaut Mike Fincke due to a medical issue. Fincke will fly Boeing’s first crewed flight, which will likely come next year.
The chosen cadre were all space shuttle veterans. Williams once held the world record for the longest spacewalk by a female astronaut. Boe flew two shuttle missions and Fincke flew one, as well as two missions on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft that has taken Americans to space in the nine-year drought since the shuttle program ended.
Behnken, from Missouri, and Hurley, from New York, both became astronauts at the same time, coming from similar backgrounds. Behnken is a U.S Air Force colonel and test pilot, while Hurley is a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel, having attended the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School in Maryland. And both flew two space shuttle missions before they were selected by NASA to fly for SpaceX.
“As graduates of military test pilot schools, if you gave us one thing that we could have put on our list of dream jobs we could have had someday, it would have been to be aboard a new spacecraft, be conducting a test mission aboard that spacecraft,” Behnken said last week when he and Hurley arrived at Kennedy Space Center ahead of the flight.