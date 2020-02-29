DOHA, Qatar – The landmark agreement signed Saturday to end the United States' longest war calls for the U.S. to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan within 14 months, but it is less demanding about what the Taliban needs to do to fight terrorism.
The accord requires Taliban militants to prevent al-Qaida and other terror groups from using Afghan territory to threaten the U.S. But it does not require the militant group to renounce its ties to terror groups, an omission that critics said is one of several examples where the deal appears one-sided.
"Signing this agreement with Taliban is an unacceptable risk to America's civilian populations," John Bolton, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, said Saturday in an unusually harsh tweet hours after the agreement was signed in Doha. "This is an Obama-style deal (that) sends the wrong signal."
The accord was signed by U.S. and Taliban negotiators side by side in a luxury hotel ballroom in a scene once all but unthinkable. The two sides agreed that the U.S. would cut its troop levels from around 12,000 today to 8,600 by early summer – and eventually withdraw completely from Afghanistan within 14 months if al-Qaida and other terror groups do not reemerge there. But as current and former officials examined the fine print, they discovered the deal requires the withdrawal not only of U.S. troops, but also some 8,000 military personnel from other countries, who play a key role in training Afghan army and police, plus tens of thousands of contractors and "nondiplomatic" personnel, a designation that would seem to include CIA officers who perform a vital counterterrorism function in Afghanistan.
"The withdrawals provisions seem far more comprehensive than advertised," said Brett McGurk, a former Obama and Trump administration envoy.