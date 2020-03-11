The University of California Cooperative Extension Sutter-Yuba counties will host a few field meetings in March. Here’s information on some of the upcoming events:
– There will be a Healthy Soils and Cover Crops Field Day in Meridian on March 17 from 8:30-11 a.m.
The program will include project results in Meridian, various cover cropping experiences in the Sacramento Valley, cool season cover crop findings from the Lockeford Plant Materials Center, cover crop variety selection and small plot demonstration, and viewing of project plots and cover crop small plots.
Directions to the meeting: turn on Drexler Road from Highway 20, follow to the stop sign (2.5 miles) and take a right on Moroni Road, follow for 0.3 miles and take the first left onto South Drexler Road. South Drexler Road turns into South Meridian after 0.5 miles. The field is on the left across from orchard.
There will also be UC Cooperative Extension signs from the corner of Moroni Road and South Drexler Road.
– There will be a Soil, Water and Pest Management Training for Field Workers in Spanish on March 24 from 8 a.m.-noon at 142A Garden Highway, Yuba City.
The program will include soil management 101, integrated pest management 101, hydrology 101, plant water relations 101 along with time for discussion and questions.
– There will be a workshop on Winter Nitrogen Management in Wheat on March 31 from 8:15-10:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 86 and County Road 14, Esparto.
The program will include using N-rich reference zones to guide N fertilizer management in wheat, soil nitrate quick test demonstration and data interpretation, using proximal sensing tools and technologies to determine in-season crop nitrogen status and information on a case study on implementation of nitrogen management techniques and interpretation of site-specific conditions and real-time measurements and more.
For more information, visit cesutter.ucanr.edu or call 822-7515.