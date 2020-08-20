The University of California Cooperative Extension is inviting North State farmers to participate in its annual Rice Yield Contest.
The event is in its sixth year and is a contest among farmers to see whose rice fields can produce the highest yields. As part of the process, participants will choose a 4-acre section of a field to harvest. Event organizers will then measure the harvested rice to calculate the yield. The winner from each of the three different regions in the Sacramento Valley will draw for a prize.
“We collect information about a particular grower’s practices and how they grew the rice,” said Bruce Linquist, a UCCE rice specialist. “Our idea for the long term is to pool this data together to find out how people are getting the really high rice yields so that we can share that information with other growers.”
The winner of the contest and subsequent drawing walks away with a John Deere Gator utility vehicle.
The three different regions include Region 1 NW (north of Highway 20 and west of Sacramento River), Region 2 NE (north of Highway 20 and east of Sacramento River), and Region 3 S (south of Highway 20).
The deadline to sign up is Aug. 28. To do so, email Bruce Linquist at balinquist@ucdavis.edu or test 902-2943. Those interested must provide their name, email, phone number, which region they are participating in, and their anticipated harvest date of their contest field. Organizers will contact the participants approximately one week before the anticipated harvest date to get a clearer idea on the actual date.
For more information about the contest, go to http://rice.ucanr.edu/Rice_Yield_Contest/.