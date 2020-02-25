The UC Cooperative Extension will host Sutter-Yuba-Colusa Walnut Day today.
The program will include presentations and discussion on laws and regulation updates, such as pesticide regulation updates, property tax relief for storm-damaged orchards and more.
There will also be question-answer sessions, featuring different local participants.
Walnut Day will from 1 to 4:30 p.m. (there will be a break at 2:45 p.m. with refreshments courtesy of Crain Walnut Shelling, Inc.) at Veterans Memorial Hall, 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City.
Registration begins at noon and it’s asked that people register by 12:55 p.m.
Parking is limited at the hall but there is spillover parking on Memorial Circle and street parking on Poole Boulevard.
For more information, contact the UCCE Sutter-Yuba office at 822-7515 or visit cesutter.ucanr.edu.