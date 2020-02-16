University of California leaders recently recommended the continued use of SAT and ACT as an admissions requirement ... for now.
The preliminary recommendation came amid pressure to drop the tests – which opponents say fail to adequately predict college success and may discriminate on the basis of factors like income, according to an article from the Los Angeles Times.
The UC leaders cited data showing tests may boost enrollment of disadvantaged students, according to a report.
Pamela Aurangzeb, assistant superintendent of educational services at Yuba City Unified School District, said the SAT and/or ACT are currently requirements for admission to most colleges – including California State University and UC schools.
There are multiple administration dates offered for the tests throughout the year – which juniors and seniors can take.
Christine Kenney, College and Career Center technician at Marysville High School, said students can take the tests starting in the spring of their junior year – CSU and UC require students to take it by December of their senior year.
Aurangzeb said there are a number of practice programs students can use to prepare – some of which are free, but others cost money.
“We encourage students to take advantage of free resources available online,” Aurangzeb said. “There are a number of tutoring programs as well that give students a strong advantage but these can be very expensive. Students that cannot afford to pay for these pricey programs are at a disadvantage when attempting to get into the more competitive universities.”
She said, however, while some parents pay for this sometimes expensive tutoring, it doesn’t necessarily mean a student will be successful in college. There are several other factors that could be a better judge than a single test – such as high school transcripts, grades and how they did throughout their four years in high school.
Kenney said the cost of taking the SAT or ACT can also be a barrier for some students, however, there are also opportunities for fee waivers, as well as free resources.
“We provide study guides and practice tests so that helps them prepare,” Kenney said.
She said colleges also look at things like their grades, if they take advanced placement classes and if they were taking community college courses while in high school.