Attending a four-year university can be costly, and at University of California schools, it could become more expensive.
UC regents are considering a tuition increase over the next five years.
Originally, they were going to vote on the proposed tuition hikes on Wednesday, however, UC student leaders challenged the timing of the vote so regents discussed the matter but will not vote until later, according to EdSource.
There are two options they’re considering: raising tuition for California residents by $348 for each student or 2.8 percent based on inflation, with more to come in the following four years; or freeze costs for current students but increase tuition for incoming freshmen by $606 and then more for subsequent classes.
According to EdSource.org, Gov. Gavin Newsom offered $217.7 million more in general revenue support for the UC system in his budget proposal, but it’s not enough “to avoid the erosion of the quality of a UC education that would otherwise result” if the university relied on state funds and internal efforts at efficiencies. UC requested an additional $447.1 million from the state for 2020/21, according to CalMatters.
Currently, in-state students that attend UC schools pay $12,570 in tuition and mandatory fees, not including housing and other costs.
However, according to local counselors, there are several options for students who want to attend college and save a little money, whether it’s attending community college first and then transferring to a four-year university or applying for financial aid or scholarships.
Christine Kenney, college and career technician at Marysville High School, said the main UCs she sees local high schoolers considering are Davis and Berkeley, as they’re the closest to Marysville.
But she said she’s also noticed that students have been taking advantage of two years of tuition-free schooling at community colleges in the state through the California Promise program for first-time, full-time students.
“It’s become more appealing to go to community college and transfer so students aren’t building up so much debt,” Kenney said.
Tina Tayloe, a River Valley High School counselor, said there are opportunities to transfer from a community college to a four-year – like the transfer admission guarantee (TAG) where if a student meets certain requirements, they could be guaranteed a transfer spot for a participating four-year university.
Kenney said community college may also help give students an idea about what they want to do as far as a major and career.
“I definitely recommend students not shooting down the idea of going to community college and then going to a four-year,” Kenney said.
Both counselors said if a student wants to attend a four-year university right out of high school, there are several opportunities for scholarships and financial aid.
“All students should complete their FAFSA because there are some scholarships they can get from the school, the federal or state government,” Tayloe said. “...There’s a lot of money out there.”
Tayloe said that even if a student doesn’t have the best GPA, they can still apply for scholarships for things like community service, if they’re a first-generation college student, etc.
“I think it’s all about using resources,” Kenney said.
Kenney and Tayloe said students can also attend vocational schools to earn certificates if they don’t feel going to a four-year university is right for them.
Tayloe said they work with students to help them better understand their options but in the end, it’s a family decision.
“It’s depending on what they’re wanting to do,” Tayloe said.