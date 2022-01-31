The UC Rice IPM Workgroup said it will hold a grower meeting on Feb. 16 to provide research updates and demonstrate a new decision-support tool that is currently under development.
According to UCCE Sutter-Yuba, the event will focus on the economics of crop rotations and the decision-support tool. The UC Rice IPM Workgroup also is expected to provide updates.
During the meeting, Sara Rosenberg, UC Davis Ph.D. student in horticulture and agronomy, will speak about crop rotation economics and detail the web-based cost calculator developed for rice growers to explore the costs and benefits of switching over to selected rotation crops. Attendees of the meeting also will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.
“We are looking for grower and industry input for further developing this economics of crop rotations calculator,” said Whitney Brim-DeForest, UCCE Rice advisor, in the release. “We hope to have lots of participation.”
Brim-DeForest also will be speaking during the meeting.
For those unable to attend in person, the decision-support tool will be available on rice.ucanr.edu, as well as the soon-to-be-launched UC Rice IPM Workgroup website.
The meeting will be 8:30 a.m. to noon on Feb. 16 at the UCCE Sutter-Yuba office, located at 142A Garden Hwy. in Yuba City. Registration will be at 8:30 a.m. The event is free to the public.
For more information, visit http://rice.ucanr.edu.
For questions, contact Brim-DeForest at wbrimdeforest@ucanr.edu or call the UCCE Sutter-Yuba office at 530-822-7515.