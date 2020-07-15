The University of California Division of Agricultural and Natural Resources is conducting an assessment of needs regarding public safety power shutoff events.
The online survey is being conducted to understand the impacts of the events, which are conducted by utility companies to reduce wildfire hazard during extreme weather events.
Results from the survey will be used to develop resources and education materials related to power shutoff events. Participation in the survey is voluntary and should take 10-15 minutes to complete.
Answers will remain confidential and the results will be shared in an aggregate form via reports, peer-reviewed publications and conference presentations.
To take the survey, visit https://ucdavis.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV–ekRNBZnb5ZVnDGB.