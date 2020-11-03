The University of California Cooperative Extension will present the latest information on weed control and fire within the state as part of the “Managing Weeds in Grasslands and Rangelands in the Context of Fire in California” webinar.
The virtual talk is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. until noon.
According to a release issued by UCCE, a line up of UC Cooperative Extension and UC Davis experts will discuss how fire interacts with plant communities in rangeland ecosystems, how grassland management influences fire severity and how management practices impact post-fire vegetation recovery.
“We realize that many communities across the state are dealing with the effects of fire this year, and we wanted to highlight the importance of weed management, particularly in grasslands and rangelands, which are heavily impacted by fire” said Whitney Brim-DeForest, county director,
UCCE Sutter-Yuba Counties, who is chairing this webinar event. “Weeds can have an impact on the spread of fire, as well as on the recovery of grassland and rangeland plant communities after a fire event.”
Registration costs $20 and can be completed at www.ucanr.edu/managingweedswebinar.
For more information, email Brim-DeForest at wbrimdeforest@ucanr.edu.