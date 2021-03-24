The University of California Cooperative Extension has teamed up with Westbridge Agricultural Products to host an organic weed control webinar on April 1.
The webinar, scheduled to take place from 8:30-10 a.m., will cover a variety of topics, including weed management in organic vegetable production, weed management in weedy rice and best use guidelines for using Suppress Herbicide EC.
Information will be relayed by several local industry experts including Steven Fennimore, PhD, vegetable weed scientist from the University of California, Davis; Whitney Brim-DeForest, county director of the University of California Cooperative Extension for Yuba and Sutter counties; and Larry Parker, PhD, director of research and development for Westbridge Agricultural Products.
Those interested in attending can register at https://tinyurl.com/yht9ust6. Space is limited and registration will close at noon March 31.
For more information, call 760-599-8855.