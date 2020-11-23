The Sutter-Yuba UC Cooperative Extension Service will host a “Sacramento Valley Pest Management” webinar on Dec. 9.
The webinar is meant to provide pest management information and research updates on some of the major annual crops in the Sacramento Valley, according to a press release.
The presentations are relevant to growers throughout California and are primarily focused on pest management of rice, field crops and processing tomatoes with a portion of the webinar devoted to updates on laws and regulations.
The webinar will feature rice presentations given by Luis Espino, rice farming systems advisor in Butte County, and Whitney Brim-DeForest, rice and wild rice adviser in Sutter and Yuba counties.
Amber Vinchesi-Vahl, vegetable crops adviser in Colusa, Sutter and Yuba counties, will provide information on pest management of processing tomatoes.
Sarah Light, agronomy adviser for Colusa, Sutter and Yuba counties, will present information on area field crops.
The webinar will also include a regulatory update for Sutter County by Scott Bowden, deputy agricultural commissioner/sealer. This portion of the program will include information on permitting and updates on chlorpyrifos and paraquat.
The webinar will be on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m.-noon.
Enrollment is limited and the cost is $25.
For more information or to register, visit http://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=20724.