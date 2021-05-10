The Yuba-Sutter area’s UC Cooperative Extension/4-H Office reopened to the public on Monday.
Despite the reopening, the office will continue to follow safety protocols, including daily cleaning protocols as well as several other steps to ensure contact is limited — safety guard at the counter, masks for all employees, and health screenings for all employees.
Those interested in accessing services at the office will be required to wear masks, use contactless payment, and sign the visitor log.
Master Gardeners and farm advisors are accepting sample drop-offs for identification or diagnosis. Farm advisors are conducting farm calls. Those looking to purchase 4-H items, UCCE books, and other documents can do so at the counter.
Office hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — the office will be closed for lunch between noon and 1 p.m. For more information, call 822-7515.