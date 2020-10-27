The University of California Cooperative Extension is organizing an informational meeting on forming a Rancher’s Fire Safe Council in the Sierra Foothills and beyond, according to a press release.
There will be a meeting today from 6-7:30 p.m., which will include short presentations regarding the California Cattlemen’s Association Wildfire Committee, community-based Fire Safe Councils, and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations.
Discussion topics include ranching community priorities regarding fire prevention, fire response (including livestock evacuation), and coordination with emergency response agencies at the local, state and federal levels.
The meeting is focused on the needs and issues of commercial-scale ranching operations.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/2HwNUyo.