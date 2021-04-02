Invasive shot hole borers are beetles that bore into trees and introduce fungi that cause a deadly tree disease, which experts say poses an imminent threat to the integrity of urban and natural forests.
UC Cooperative Extension Sutter-Yuba is seeking up to 12 locations in Yuba County to place invasive insect traps. The statewide effort to monitor the invasive species of beetles is being led by the University of California Integrated Pest Management.
Areas of interest include urban/wildlife interface, field borders or loadout areas, riparian corridors, or private property with more than a few deciduous trees.
The invasive shot hole borer pests – the size of a sesame seed – have only been found in Southern California to date and it is known to target host species native to California. Host species include oaks, willows, sycamores, and alders, among others. The pest bores into host species and “farms” a strain of Fusarium fungus, which feeds up to millions of progeny and eventually causes dieback and death of the host.
Monitoring efforts would include setting up traps (which use a pheromone lure to attract the pest) and monitoring those traps monthly from April to November.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to contact UC Agriculture and Natural Resources Junior Specialist Troy Clark at troclark@ucanr.edu or 859-5582.