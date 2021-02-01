The University of California Cooperative Extension Service will host a virtual 2021 Rice Growers Meeting on Feb. 11.
Topics to be discussed during the meeting include weed management, disease management, arthropod management, emerging weed issues and more.
The meeting will take place via Zoom – the link and instructions will be emailed to registrants approximately a week prior to the webinar.
The webinar will take place from 9 a.m.-noon.
Registration costs $10. For more information, to view the agenda or to register, visit ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32722.