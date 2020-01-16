KYIV, Ukraine – Ukrainian investigators launched an investigation into whether former U.S. ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was subjected to illegal surveillance during her time in Kiev because of pressure from Washington.
Yovanovitch testified before Congress in November as part of the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
She had opposed private efforts by the president and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to push Ukraine for dirt on former vice president Joe Biden, who is running in the 2020 election. She was removed from her post in the first half of 2019.
Trump’s impeachment case hinges in part on allegations he withheld military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure Kiev into announcing an investigation that would have proven damaging to Biden.
Ukrainian investigators are looking into whether Ukraine violated protections for diplomats, police said.