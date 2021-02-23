The unborn child of a Marysville woman was killed in a two-car collision on Hammonton Smartsville Road east of Happy Way on Tuesday, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
At around 5 a.m. Anthony Smith, 44, of Marysville was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe east on Hammonton Smartsville Road at approximately 45 miles per hour. Robbi Megazzi, 31, of Marysville was heading west in a 2005 Toyota 4Runner at around 45 mph.
Smith allowed his vehicle to cross over into the westbound lane causing the front end of the Chevrolet to collide with the front of the Toyota, according to the release.
Both vehicles suffered major damage.
Megazzi was pregnant and her unborn child was pronounced dead at Adventist Health/Rideout. Meggazi suffered internal bleeding to her chest and Smith fractured his right leg.
Smith was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Smith was being treated at Adventist Health/Rideout, according to Yuba-Sutter CHP public information officer Joshua Oglesby.
The incident remains under investigation.