The Sutter County Museum in Yuba City recently introduced its newest exhibit, “Unbroken Traditions,” from the Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology at California State University, Chico. 

This exhibit features around 30 handmade baskets woven by four generations of mountain Maidu women. These basketweavers hail from the Meadows-Baker Family in Northern California and those included in the display were loaned to the Sutter County Museum by the Kurtz family.

