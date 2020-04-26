Sutter County is headed into its second full year of hemp production as state and federal regulations continue to evolve with the relatively new agricultural commodity.
In 2019, the county had approximately 820 registered acres of industrial hemp and another 180 acres under Established Research Institution Exemption, with most of what was being grown planned for CBD (cannabidiol, a chemical compound).
Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner Lisa Herbert said the first full year of production was a learning experience for all involved.
“Our office learned a tremendous amount about industrial hemp,” she said. “We started 2019 with laws that allowed cultivation of industrial hemp knowing that regulations for registration, sampling and testing were coming. The California Department of Food and Agriculture adopted those regulations by emergency and in most cases the hemp was actually growing before we knew how the sampling/testing would happen.”
The new commodity saw cultivators try to address pest pressure with a limited amount of registered pesticides available for use. Hand harvesting is very labor intensive, and mechanical harvest was an issue due to limited equipment designed for the new crop.
Processing facilities were limited, she said, and methods of processing continued to evolve throughout the year. Storage faced challenges as well with lack of space and molds or other pests having an impact. Theft was also an issue, requiring the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office to respond on multiple occasions, she said.
“We also anticipated a federal program to dictate the state program, which would ultimately affect the county. The interim federal rule was released in October 2019 and is shaping how the state will regulate industrial hemp moving forward,” Herbert said. “We anticipate that this year we will follow last year’s registration, sampling and testing guidelines. That being said, changes are coming as the state must align with the Federal Rule. By law, the state has to submit an industrial hemp pilot program to the federal government in early may 2020.”
Cultivators are preparing for the upcoming grow season. Herbert said her office does not currently know how many acres will be planted this year as registrations are good for a period of 12 months, so some growers still have a few more months before they are required to register again. She said new registrations have been coming in slowly.
“Not knowing the acreage causes us concern because we have to staff the program,” she said. “In 2019, we expended over 900 hours with no additional staff or resources.”
One new regulatory change the state is implementing this year is that all new registrations, as well as those that were approved before April 30, 2020, must provide a criminal history report for all key participants for review and confirmation/verification to participate in the program. Those with a conviction for a state or federal felony related to a controlled substance would not qualify to participate in the cultivation program.
Herbert said her office also anticipates additional state laws and regulations to pass later this year. She encourages growers with questions or concerns to contact her office at 822-7500.
“We are committed to assisting all growers including industrial hemp growers,” she said.