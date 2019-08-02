The Yuba-Sutter Fair was in full swing Friday, as day two of the festivities went into the books.
Here is a look into some of the fun through the afternoon:
Friday, 2 p.m.
Circus Imagination performed under a miniature “big top” located on the Flowerhouse Building Lawn, turning children from the audience into wild animals.
Kids were chosen to participate in the show and got to dress up like lions, tigers, elephants, bears and even a zoo keeper. As animals, these kids performed various circus tricks including jumping through the dreaded hoop of fire.
The famous “Louve Sisters” were also picked out of the audience to participate in the circus antics. One sister had the task of jumping on a teeter-toter and launching wild monkeys into the air while the other sister tried to catch them with a bucket as they fell down.
The grand finale of the show featured a death-defying circus act. Zazel the Human Cannonball – who looked an awful lot like a kid that had been sitting in the audience just moments before – traveled all the way from Rome, Italy, to defy gravity in the daring stunt.
Circus Imagination will be performing three shows today as well. They are scheduled for 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
2:30 p.m.
Those bold enough to brave the heat and explore the Midway of Fun had a prime choice of rides during the early afternoon hours. There were little-to-no lines on all of the rides in the Midway, allowing fairgoers to hop on and off any rides they wanted without much, if any, wait.
All of the classic rides were up and running including the ferris wheel, the Merry-Go-Round, the tilt-a-whirl and the Yo-Yo.
Maddie Whiler and Samantha Bowers, both 14, said they rode the Frenzy over and over again until they got dizzy.
3 p.m.
David and Nancy Summy browsed the Expo Hall to view the dozens of works on display all crafted by local artists.
“We like to come out and see all the exhibits,” Nancy Summy said. “They are all made by locals and its a great way to see the amazing talent in the area, both adults and kids.”
David Summy said he does not think the couple has missed a Yuba-Sutter Fair in 45 years and said they always like to come out and see the the local exhibits.
“Its one way to keep up with what is going on in the community,” Nancy said.
3:30 p.m.
There is just so much to see at the fair, how do you know what acts to catch? Well, we asked Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds staffers and they said Skip “the Balloon Man” Banks was a can’t-miss act.
Banks brings his “Hollywood on Wheels” comedy show to the Yuba-Sutter Fair again this year, performing a 25 minute routine filled with little vignettes of humor and pop culture.
During performances, Banks encapsulates 54 different characters including Elvis Presley, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson and Cheech and Chong while singing and dancing with dozens of different props.
“I try to stay with what is relevant,” Banks said. “I look at what gets the most views on YouTube and stay in touch with pop culture.”
Banks keeps the show very interactive, pulling audience members up on stage to dance and mimic him.
Banks said he has been performing for 30 years and has been featured in a number of television shows including America’s Got Talent, Ellen DeGeneres’ “Really Big Show,” David Letterman, Maury Povich and Good Morning America.
When asked what part of his act is most popular with audiences, Banks said it has to be the finale.
“I crawl inside a big balloon,” Banks said. “The audience always loves that part.”
Skip will be performing again today right outside of the Expo Hall at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
“Its a one of a kind act,” Banks said. “You’re not going to see anything like this anywhere else.”
Yuba-Sutter Fair schedule of events for Saturday, Aug. 3
9 a.m.: Junior Livestock and Vocational Projects Auction begins at the Livestock Pavillion.
Noon: Fair gates open for the day. Sale of Champions Junior Livestock auction begins at the Livestock Pavilion. Jamie Pineda performs on the Midway of Fun Main Stage.
1:30 p.m.: The Patria Insurgente Dance Group performs on the Community Stage.
3 p.m.: Random Strangers performs on the Colusa Casino Beer Garden Stage. Hypnotist Kellie Karl will perform on the Community Stage.
4 p.m.: The Wiz Kids Music Band will perform on the Midway of Fun Main Stage.
5 p.m.: The Random Strangers Band will perform on the Colusa Casino Beer Garden Stage. K9 Kings High Flying Dog Show will be held on the Flowerhouse Building Lawn.
6:30 p.m.: Tuff Trucks and Mud Bogs will be at the Yuba Water Agency Grandstand Arena.
7 p.m.: The musical band Run Ups will perform on the Colusa Casino Beer Garden Stage.
8 p.m.: The musical band ‘The Spazmatics’ will perform on the Midway of Fun Main Stage.
Saturday is Military Appreciation Day as well as Seniors Day. All military personnel with valid identification and adults 60 years of age and older will receive free admission to the fair.