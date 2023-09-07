CSLBsting.jpg

The Contractors State License Board recently conducted an undercover operation aimed at targeting unlicensed contractors in Sutter County.

 Courtesy of Contractors State License Board

The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) recently conducted an undercover operation aimed at targeting unlicensed contractors in Sutter County. Organizers reported that this two-day operation took place in Yuba City in August and resulted in the identification of multiple individuals engaged in illegal contracting practices.

In carrying out the sting operation, CSLB's Statewide Investigative Fraud Team coordinated efforts with Sutter County District Attorney investigators and the Yuba City Police Department through the Yolo County Workers’ Compensation Fraud Unit. 

