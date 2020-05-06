Three Yuba City men were arrested on Tuesday in connection to the theft of farm equipment in Sutter County valued at well over $200,000.
For the past several weeks, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office and NET-5 agents have been investigating the thefts that have occurred in different areas of the county.
Detectives initiated an undercover sting on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., which ultimately led to the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of approximately $100,000 worth of farming equipment, according to the sheriff’s office.
Matthew Lewis, 39, Joshua Walton, 39, and Jatinder Chohan, 42, were arrested on suspicion of various charges including possession of stolen property, grand theft, criminal conspiracy and resisting arrest.
They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said that due to an order that was put out by the Judicial Council of California changing the state’s emergency bail schedule to $0 for most misdemeanor and low-level felony offenses during the COVID-19 situation, all three suspects were released after being booked.