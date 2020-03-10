California utilities annually allocate funds to cities like Marysville to be used for converting overhead electric lines to underground electric facilities. Marysville has saved its annual PG&E allocation of approximately $50,000 for the past 50 years, and currently has $2.6 million in credits saved.
The city received a warning letter recently stating it had until today to establish an underground utility district or be at risk of losing those saved credits to a different jurisdiction. During a special meeting, City Council moved forward with establishing an underground utility district, which secures the funds and allows the city to have PG&E replace existing overhead electric facilities at its own expense.
“When vetting projects, we thought about our possibilities. We recently did a market assessment for the B Street property and want to work toward developing that property, so that became a prime site for this,” said City Manager Marti Brown. “We have utility lines running right through the middle of the property, so it presents a great opportunity to underground the utility lines to make that property even better for development.”
Aside from the city wanting to see the long-time vacant B Street property developed, they also chose the location for the district to help improve the operation and aesthetics along the state highway.
The underground utility district covers several parcels and businesses along Highway 70 from 14th Street to 12th Street, as well as the area around the baseball park. The site of the district also worked out because it met the guidelines required under the electric distribution tariff established by the California Public Utilities Commission – known as California Overhead Conversion Program Rule 20A.
Now that the district has been established, the city will submit an application for the project to PG&E, Brown said. At that point, it comes down to when PG&E and other involved utilities carry out the work, which could take several years to realize.