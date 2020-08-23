Alex Nelson was laid off more than a month ago from his job at a local powder coating facility. He thought he was eligible for unemployment benefits and filed a claim.
The 33-year-old received a notice in the mail that he was eligible, but after completing the certification process his status online said he was disqualified for filing false statements.
“I was confused, and I’m still slightly confused,” Nelson said.
The Yuba City resident tried reaching out to the Employment Development Department several times but never heard back. So Nelson, who is a disabled veteran, reached out to District 4 Sutter County Supervisor Jim Whitaker, who connected him with a member of 4th District State Sen. Jim Nielsen’s office.
Nelson is hopeful that his issue will be sorted out soon because he is on the verge of losing his house after receiving a 60-day notice.
“It’s been a six-week nightmare,” Nelson said. “It hasn’t let up.”
District 3 Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) said his office has had over 200 constituents reach out about the problems they are having, and Gallagher has designated a staff member whose sole responsibility is working with EDD to assist with people’s claims.
“The trend is overwhelmingly that they can’t get a call back,” Gallagher said. “… 99 percent of the time that’s the issue. Some people know what’s wrong and can’t get a call back. And other people are just trying to find out what’s the issue they are having.”
Gallagher said the problems with EDD are systemic and have been known about for months and include an outdated and confusing website. He said EDD is treating the situation as it would unemployment claims under normal circumstances.
“This all completely falls on the governor and Democrats,” Gallagher said. “… Democrats have been in control this whole time.”
He said long-term EDD needs a complete overhaul, but right now the focus needs to be on paying out claims as fast as possible and having the certification process done after money has been sent.
"It all boils down to this: it's an antiquated system and there's people in charge at EDD who don't want to change," Gallagher said.
Gallagher said people having issues with EDD can call his Chico office at 895-4217.
Nielsen (Republican from Tehama) said his office has helped resolve issues for 390 people and continues to receive calls and emails from residents asking for help.
"Sadly, too many residents are unemployed," Nielsen said in an email. "My staff and I have heard heartbreaking stories of people who are struggling. Some of them have not received unemployment payments since March. This is not acceptable."
Nielsen echoed Gallagher's belief that EDD's system is broken and that wait times are too long and sometimes people never get a response back. He and 60 other lawmakers signed a letter demanding Gov. Gavin Newsom take action to fix the problems at EDD.
"Governor Newsom's administration must do better and expedite these funds to desperate Californians," Nielsen said.
Newsom announced on July 29 the formation of a strike team that would focus on processing unpaid claims. The team is tasked with coming back within 45 days with solutions to improve EDD. In addition, the team will focus on immediately processing claims, and improve communication with claimants.
"There are 1.13 million Californians still waiting on benefits," Nielsen said. "The first and last priority of all government workers is to serve. EDD is failing at its jobs. There is no excuse for not serving Californians who lost their jobs to no fault of their own, who have depleted their life savings, gone into extreme debt and are filled with anxiety each, and every day."