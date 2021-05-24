The Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate saw an improvement in April following the addition of nearly 2,000 available jobs across all industries.
The local unemployment rate was 9.4 percent in April, down from 10 percent in March. Despite the improvement, the local rate still lagged behind the state and national average, which was 8.1 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively.
Yuba County fared slightly better with a 9.1 percent unemployment rate, ranking it 47 out of 58 counties.
Sutter County ended the month with a 9.6 percent unemployment rate, ranking it 49th in the state.
There were 1,700 additional jobs available to local job seekers in April compared to the month prior — 900 of which were in the farming industry. Other local industries that saw job growth included government (300 jobs); leisure and hospitality (300); professional and business services (100); and mining, logging and construction (100).
Compared to the same month in 2020, April had 1,100 more jobs available. Aside from government having 1,100 fewer jobs in April, other major industries saw year-over-year growth including leisure and hospitality (800 jobs); trade transportation and utilities (700); educational and health services (200); farming (200); professional and business services (100); financial activities (100); and manufacturing (100).
Colusa County ended April with a 13 percent unemployment rate, ranking it 57th in the state. Imperial County had the state’s worst unemployment rate at 16.1 percent.