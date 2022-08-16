Air quality in the Sacramento region is expected to hit unhealthy levels for sensitive groups Monday and Tuesday, as the area faces dangerous heat levels throughout the week.
The capital region’s air quality monitors issued the first Spare the Air alert of the year for Tuesday, when ozone pollutants are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups — with an air quality index of 129. Monday’s AQI is 115.
The organization states smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire, in Humboldt and Trinity counties, will also create poor conditions.
Sac Metro Air Quality Management District, the creator of Spare the Air, is responsible for monitoring and developing programs to reduce air pollution so levels are below the health standards set by the state and federal governments.
Sacramento region drivers are being asked to cut down on car use.
Sac Region 511 can help people in the Sacramento region find a carpool partner. This option requires users to create an account in order to access rideshare options with others who are headed in the same direction.
Spare the Air suggests people bike and walk in the morning hours when pollution levels are low.
The healthy range of air quality is between zero and 50 AQI, according to Spare the Air.
Those who are “unusually sensitive” to air pollutants are told to consider their time spent outdoors. According to the EPA, people who deal with any heart or lung diseases are considered at risk for air quality levels over 100 AQI.