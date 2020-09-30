No further fire growth is expected in the west zone of the North Complex Fire and the blaze was 95 percent contained as of Wednesday, according to CalFire.
Burning since Aug. 17, the fire has engulfed 84,595 acres in Plumas and Butte counties. While the fire never crossed the Yuba County line, it threatened several communities along the La Porte corridor including Challenge, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills, Strawberry Valley, Forbestown and Brownsville.
Evacuation orders were lifted in those areas on Monday but CalFire crews continue conducting tactical patrols throughout the west zone of the complex to identify and mitigate hazards.
CalFire reported on Wednesday that the North Complex Fire is the fifth largest wildfire in California history, surpassed (in ranking order) by the August Complex Fire, the Mendocino Complex, the SCU Lightning Complex and the LNU Lightning Complex. Of the top five, all but one have occurred this year.
To date, the entire North Complex Fire had burned 314,949 acres in Butte and Plumas counties and was 79 percent contained.
Air Quality
The Feather River Air Quality Management District and the Bi-county Health Department issued an air quality health advisory through Monday, in response to the poor air quality conditions throughout the region from wildfire smoke.
As of Wednesday, air quality in the Yuba-Sutter area was listed as unhealthy and is expected to improve slightly in the coming days but remaining at the unhealthy for sensitive groups level.
According to a coordinated release issued by the three departments, southerly winds are forecast to return to the area on Saturday and may improve smoke conditions.
“Because smoke generation and weather are ever changing accurate predictions of smoke impacts are difficult, residents are encouraged to be aware of local conditions,” said Air Pollution Control Officer Christopher D. Brown.
The Colusa County Air Pollution Control District also extended their air quality advisory issued in response to the poor air quality conditions throughout the region from wildfire smoke through Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Weather
Above average temperatures and moderate to high heat risk is expected in the Yuba-Sutter region through Friday.
Idamis Del Valle, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Sacramento office, said temperatures in the area are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year, with a high of 96 degrees forecast through Friday.
There will be a slight cooling trend this weekend, said Del Valle, with temperatures cooling down to 91 degrees on Saturday and 86 degrees on Sunday.
According to Del Valle, slight north winds have the potential to bring smoke from wildfires into the area but overall the Yuba-Sutter region will not see any new wind events this week and conditions are forecast to be much calmer than they were last weekend.