A 36-year-old man died Sunday in a vehicle collision on Highway 70 just south of Feather River Boulevard, according to a news release from California Highway Patrol.
On Sunday around 5:30 p.m., a black 2013 GMC Sierra for unknown reasons was driven off the west side of the roadway, collided with a guard rail, down an embankment and caught fire. The driver was unable to exit the vehicle.
CHP listed the man’s residence as unknown and Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah said the identity of the driver will not be ascertained for some time because of the fire. Identification will need to be determined by use of dental records or DNA.
The collision is still under investigation by CHP.