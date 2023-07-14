In response to an increased demand for nutritious foods among low-income families, the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way and Grocery Outlet in Yuba City are teaming up once again to organize the annual Cash for Food drive.
Until the end of July, Grocery Outlet customers can make donations to the drive, 100% of which will be given to 14 local food providers.
United Way officials said that the increased demand for nutritious food is fueled by post-pandemic cutbacks in federal government programs such as SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, to pre-pandemic levels, along with price rises in utilities, rent, childcare, food and other expenses.
“More than 20% of our local families are food insecure, meaning they need
assistance to provide nutritious, well-balanced meals for their households,” Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way Executive Director Bob Harlan said in a statement.
During last year’s Cash for Food drive, $21,829 was collected, and 100% of the donations were distributed to 13 food providers in Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa Counties.
Funds came from cash donations to Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way and from Grocery Outlet’s Independence from Hunger promotion, in which customers donate at least $5 in exchange for a $5 discount coupon for future shopping.
“Our United Way takes the needs of struggling families very seriously. A 2023 statewide United Ways of California study showed that in Yuba-Sutter, 45% of families have trouble making ends meet each month,” Harlan said.
Donations can be made to United Way online at www.yscunitedway.org and clicking “Events.” Donors can also mail checks to P.O. Box 122, Marysville, Ca., 95901 or call 530-743-1847 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Organizations receiving funds from the Cash for Food Drive this year include the following:
– The Catholic Ladies Relief Society
– The Christian Assistance Network
– Crossroads Community Church
– First Presbyterian Church of Marysville
– Hillhaven Community Outreach
– Marysville First United Methodist Church
– The Ministerial Association of Colusa County
– The Salvation Army Yuba-Sutter Corps
– St. Andrew Presbyterian Church
– St. John’s Episcopal Church
– Twin Cities Rescue Mission
– The Yuba-Sutter Food Bank