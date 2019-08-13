Trying to make ends meet? This might be just the thing for you.
This Saturday, 77 organizations will offer free and low-cost resources to local residents at the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way Community Resource Fair. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Gauche Park, 421 C Street in Yuba City.
The goal is to connect community members to organizations and resources they might not otherwise know are available to them. Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, said the event aims to reach people from across the economic spectrum.
“If you think that you know what services and programs are available in the community that may assist your family, you may be mistaken,” Harlan said. “Everybody that comes seems to find things that they didn’t know they were qualified for.”
Harlan said the fair has resources that are especially pertinent to people who he described as needing just a little extra help to make ends meet, citing rising rent prices and the cost of living as obstacles local residents face.
“So many people (who) aren’t aware of the different services available... for families and individuals,” Harlan said.
Services like groceries from local food closets and one-time assistance with electricity bills from the Salvation Army will be available at the fair. Family Soup is another organization that will be in attendance, sharing their mission to help families of children with disabilities.
“Our resources center on families that have a child with a disability or they may be concerned that their child has a disability...or a concern about their child’s development,” said Cindy Chandler, executive director of Family Soup.
Chandler said Family Soup helps provide tips, shortcuts and emotional support to families in the Yuba-Sutter and Colusa areas and serves kids ages zero to 22, helping families advocate for their children at school and elsewhere.
“What we provide is system navigation for a really complex disability services system,” Chandler said. “It isn’t just ‘oh here’s a referral,’ we do a lot of follow-up.”
Chandler said that Saturday’s fair is a great place to share Family Soup’s resources with attendees.
It’s a wonderful opportunity for families to attend the community fair because it has so many opportunities to learn about all of the services in the Yuba-Sutter area,” Chandler said.
In addition to the 77 organizations that will be on-sight Saturday, Harlan said that the groups also work to connect people with resources that couldn’t be at the fair.
“There’s just a lot of different opportunities for all ages, and actually all income levels,” Harlan said.
The free fair will also include a kids fun-run at 12:30 p.m. and a barbecue for the first 500 attendees.
For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.