Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties are full of resources to assist community members in a variety of ways but sometimes it’s hard to know where to look when reaching out for services.
To bring all of those resources to one place, the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host the eighth annual Community Resource Fair on Saturday, August 17, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Gauche Park, 421 C St. in Yuba City.
The annual event was originally scheduled in May but had to be postponed due to bad weather.
Over 60 non-profit and government organizations will be on hand to provide educational information about community resources and many will also have activities for kids of all ages.
“The purpose of the fair is to allow local residents to meet with organizations from the area to find out what low-cost or no-cost services are available in the area,” said Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way.
While the organizations in attendance will be from Yuba and Sutter Counties, many of them serve residents of Colusa County, as well, Harlan said.
“There is an excellent cross-section of services available, which is extra valuable to the community,” Harlan said.
A barbecue lunch will be available free of charge to the first 500 people in attendance, plus there will be a kid’s fun run around the park where participants will receive a ribbon and prize drawings every half hour.
“I believe this is an extremely valuable resource for families of all income levels but primarily low income families,” Harlan said. “Families are guaranteed to find out things they didn’t know about before.”
Harlan also said the participating organizations also benefit greatly from the event.
“The organizations get to talk to each other as well and that really strengthens the local network,” Harlan said.
For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.