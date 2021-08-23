Erica Melchor, of the Sutter County Children and Families Commission, called the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way Resource Fair a “one-stop shop, where anyone can receive nearly anything it needs to be able to function in the mid-valley region.”
Melchor, who is a health program specialist with the commission, said she encountered a woman on Saturday during the fair who relocated to Yuba-Sutter from Bakersfield.
Apparently, Melchor said, the woman had not been here long and was seeking information about services the commission provides for young children.
Melchor called the fair a vital resource to be able to provide valuable information for new, veteran and recently relocated residents of Yuba-Sutter.
“Everything here is offered in both counties,” Melchor said.
Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way Executive Director Bob Harlan said about 60 vendors showed up at the fair’s new location, Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City. Information on services that volunteers provided covered almost every aspect of a person’s life.
“It’s amazing how many people don’t know what is available for them,” Harlan said. “There are a lot of people in need in our community and this is a great way to get information for them.”
EA Family Services was set up to provide information about becoming a foster parent -- which is always needed in the area.
“A lot of (teenagers) are in need of placement,” said Janelle Douglas of EA Family Services.
The application process, Douglas said, takes about four to six weeks to find out if a person is suitable to become a foster parent.
It starts with signing up -- six had registered by about noon Saturday -- then EA follows up with a phone interview, a background check and several other preliminary processes.
Hortencia Sanchez, a social worker with EA Family Services, said a previous arrest doesn’t necessarily eliminate someone from becoming a parent.
There is a little “gray area” during the interview process, Sanchez said.
“We’re making sure the children are going to be safe,” she said.
A short walk from the foster parent booth was another vital resource to the community -- The Yuba-Sutter Legal Center for seniors.
Susan Townsend, directing attorney, said the center provides assistance with a number of tenant/landlord issues, concerns about any eviction moratoriums, as well as pending letters from a collection agency.
Townsend is qualified to represent a client in court.
Youth services
Marysville Youth & Civic Center on B Street had a spokesperson at the fair promoting exciting new adventures for the youth of Yuba-Sutter.
Jordyn Abrams, a prevention instructor with Pathways, said the youth center is reopening Sept. 1 with a variety of activities for children.
There will be a roller skate night featured, as well as a back-to-school bash on Sept. 25.
“It’s a safe place for the kids to go, have fun and be around other kids,” Abrams said.
Abrams is also working to possibly organize dances in the future.
The community resource fair is scheduled to return in May next year at Sam Brannan Park, Harlan said.
For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.