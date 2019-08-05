The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s “Cash for Food” drive raised nearly $19,000 for area food pantries this year.
Unlike traditional food drives, the new program started last year by the local United Way is designed to collect cash donations that local food closets and food banks can use to purchase the nutritious foods they need to fill in gaps in their inventories. This year’s fundraiser topped out at $18,930.
“This year’s total exceeded 2018 by some $3,000,” said Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, in a press release. “The largest single donation being $11,246 from Yuba City Grocery Outlet’s annual ‘Independence from Hunger’ drive in July. Another large donation came from the employees of Sierra Central Credit Union, who gave $2,150. Two other large donors were Yuba County employees and Colusa Casino Resort.”
All of the funds raised will go to 11 food closets throughout Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties, as well as the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, which will provide as much as 99,000 pounds of food to people in need.
Harlan said food pantries that provide supplies to area residents typically hit a low point in inventory during the summer months.