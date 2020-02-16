Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way is seeking area residents and groups to be part of its volunteer pool for future fundraising and community service events, according to a press release.
In order to fund its operations and community donations – including to its 27 partner agencies – the nonprofit has three fundraising events.
In addition, YSC United Way also has projects to raise money for specific causes – such as its summer Cash for Food Drive and the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Turkey Drive.
They also host the free Community Resource Fair, which draws about 600 residents to meet with local nonprofit and government agencies that provide low-cost and no-cost programs and services for low-income families.
Bob Harlan, executive director of YSC United Way, said the roles of volunteers are wide ranging – which can include work on the day of the event or even prior to the event.
Harlan said, for example, with the Community Resource Fair, they would have people directing traffic, manning the information booth, helping with setup and/or take down and more.
Events can take anywhere form a handful of volunteers to as many as 50, Harlan said.
“It’s an opportunity for (people) to get involved with a local agency that is working to assist literally thousands of people in our community,” Harlan said.
People ages 18 and older are invited to add their names to the volunteer list – organized adult and youth groups are also welcome.
Those interested can call the YSC United Way office weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 743-1847 or email terry@yscunitedway.org.
2020 events:
–An Elegant Soiree Wine & Culinary Extravaganza on April 25.
–Community Resource Fair on May 16.
– Cash for Food Drive in June and July.
–Golden Autumn Wine Festival on Sept. 20.
–Spooktacular River Run on Oct. 31.
–Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Turkey Drive in November.